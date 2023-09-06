1,051 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.97. The company had a trading volume of 136,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,246. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $268.75 and a twelve month high of $343.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

