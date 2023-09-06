Doliver Advisors LP Has $349,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 210,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

