The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 122,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,291. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

