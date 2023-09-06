Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.39. The stock had a trading volume of 299,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,023. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

