Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CMI traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.93. 153,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $235.49. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

