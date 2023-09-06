Doliver Advisors LP Sells 675 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 555,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after buying an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 560,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

