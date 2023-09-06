iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.15. The stock had a trading volume of 293,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

