Argent Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,040. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.