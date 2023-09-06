MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.62 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,075. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

