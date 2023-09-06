MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.