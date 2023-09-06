MML Investors Services LLC Buys 138,547 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,547 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after buying an additional 941,373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 116,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

