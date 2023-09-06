MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,188. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

