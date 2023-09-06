MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,381. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

