Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 53,646 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Callodine Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,646 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for about 2.4% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.7 %

ARES stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. 170,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $470,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $470,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,852.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 234,122 shares of company stock worth $4,382,785 and have sold 12,619,723 shares worth $324,638,402. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

