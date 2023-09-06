Callodine Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Callodine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,730 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital comprises 3.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 397,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,207. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 293.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

