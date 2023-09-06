Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 6.9% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.56% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending



Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

