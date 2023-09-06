MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. 486,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

