Callodine Capital Management LP Acquires 100,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for 2.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 568,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

