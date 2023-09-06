Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 70,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Callodine Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 333,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

