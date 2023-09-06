Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is Callodine Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC comprises about 5.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.9 %

BBDC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

