Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 345,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,196. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

