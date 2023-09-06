Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Hall Kathryn A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 39,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. 741,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

