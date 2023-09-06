Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 379,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,172. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.