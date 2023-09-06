Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 390,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,581. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.