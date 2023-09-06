Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 119.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,004 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $64,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 1,167,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,359. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.