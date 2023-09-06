Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and $2.08 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003114 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007261 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

