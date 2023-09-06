MovieBloc Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $649,459.02 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,652,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

