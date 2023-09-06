Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

8/25/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

8/17/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 227,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $82.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 45.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

