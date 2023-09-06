Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):
- 8/25/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.
- 8/17/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 227,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $82.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.
