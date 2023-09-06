Bitcoin SV Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.59 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $30.17 or 0.00118094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $581.23 million and $14.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,546.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00749920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

