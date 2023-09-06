yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $5,392.51 on Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $178.16 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,392.51 or 0.21108647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,039 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

