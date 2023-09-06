P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. P2P Solutions foundation has a market capitalization of $240.90 billion and approximately $3.11 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for approximately $92.43 or 0.00361800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

