Hedera (HBAR) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $32.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,179.93404 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04896853 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $32,544,620.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

