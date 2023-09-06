EscoinToken (ELG) Price Hits $2.74

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00010741 BTC on popular exchanges. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $86.29 million and approximately $481,301.93 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

