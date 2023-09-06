Argent Trust Co Purchases 161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.