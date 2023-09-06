Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 605,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

