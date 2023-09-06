Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,070,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,122,000 after purchasing an additional 153,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $197.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

