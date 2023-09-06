Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,540. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

