WMS Partners LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. 1,180,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

