Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 379 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.69. 59,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $705.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.96.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

