WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 2,948,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511,885. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

