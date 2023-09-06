WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 103,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,053,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 536,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 54,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,794. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
