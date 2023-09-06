General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 5,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 22,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,101,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.