Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 21,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,821,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,762. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

