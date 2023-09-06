Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,214. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

