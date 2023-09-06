Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003134 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $40.03 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.79202489 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $9,057,169.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

