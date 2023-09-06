Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

AerCap Stock Down 1.9 %

AER stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.