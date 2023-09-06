Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.