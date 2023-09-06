John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.98.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
