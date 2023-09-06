John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

