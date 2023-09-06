Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.364 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. 6,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,662. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $940.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

