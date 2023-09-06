PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,831. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

